Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021

Although Russian President Vladimir Putin has proven adept at weathering storms of popular unrest, there are good reasons to think that this year's protests might be different. While he and his cronies continue to focus solely on enriching themselves, the country's secular decline is becoming too obvious to ignore.

