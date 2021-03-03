Here's why Biden withdrew Neera Tanden's nomination

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 11:17 Hits: 4

During the five years that candidate and then President Donald Trump headed the Republican Party, GOP lawmakers almost daily told reporters they were unaware of the tweets Trump posted, attacking anyone and anything that he felt was an open target.



But now that Trump is no longer in office – or in possession of a Twitter account, Republicans are intensely focused on tweets.

Center for American Progress president Neera Tanden, by any measure a policy expert who twice has served in the White House, said a lot of mean things about a lot of lawmakers, and not just Republicans.

After a grueling, grilling confirmation hearing where mostly male Senators tore her apart, and with Democratic Senator Joe Manchin of West Virginia sticking to her decision to vote against her, the Biden White House has withdrawn Tanden's nomination to head the very important and very powerful Office of Management and Budget, according to The Washington Post.

"I have accepted Neera Tanden's request to withdraw her name from nomination for Director of the Office of Management and Budget," President Biden said in a statement. "I have the utmost respect for her record of accomplishment, her experience and her counsel, and I look forward to having her serve in a role in my Administration. She will bring valuable perspective and insight to our work."

