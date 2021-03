Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 12:26 Hits: 5

Germany's domestic intelligence agency is investigating the far-right Alternative for Germany — the largest opposition party in parliament — according to national media. The move comes ahead of national elections.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/germany-places-entire-far-right-afd-under-surveillance-reports/a-56757489?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf