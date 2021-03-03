The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Sarkozy convicted: What does it mean for politics and justice in France?

Nicolas Sarkozy is to appeal against his conviction and jail sentence for corruption and influence peddling. Sarkozy makes history as the first former French president to be convicted of corruption. He, his lawyer Thierry Herzog and the judge Gilbert Azibert were all found guilty in the Paris courtroom. We examine the case and its implications, not just for Sarkozy and the others convicted, but for the centre right, the electoral process, the legal system and indeed for France.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/tv-shows/the-debate/20210303-sarkozy-convicted-what-does-it-mean-for-politics-and-justice-in-france

