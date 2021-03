Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 09:56 Hits: 4

The World Bank is preparing emergency financing to help about 30 African countries access COVID-19 vaccines, the global lender told Reuters, as the continent scrambles to secure doses and start immunising vulnerable groups.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/world-bank-readies-covid-19-vaccine-funds-for-around-30-african-countries-14323164