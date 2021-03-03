Abbreviated Pundit Roundup: Voter suppression and voting no on everything is a strategy

Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 13:08 Hits: 6

Perry Bacon, Jr./FiveThirtyEight:

Put another way: The opposition party can guarantee a lack of bipartisan support — and then criticize the president for lacking bipartisan support.

Schumer on covid relief: "As early as tomorrow the Senate will begin work on the American Rescue Plan”

Biden: “We're now on track to have enough vaccine supply for every adult in America by the end of May.”

My town municipal center is literally calling everyone in town in age reverse order (oldest first) to see if their shot has been scheduled, and if they need assistance. It’s a joint effort between the health department and local social services. It’s good to see.

Jennifer Rubin/WaPo:

Former chair of the Council on Economic Advisers Jason Furman explains : “States also had unusually high spending needs last year and this year. A full accounting for policy purposes needs to include their rainy day funds, saving from furloughs, previous transfers and set these against the revenue losses and additional spending needs.”

The New York Times refers to data that many Republicans rely upon to dispute state and local aid: “New data shows that a year after the pandemic wrought economic devastation around the country, forcing states to revise their revenue forecasts and prepare for the worst, for many the worst didn’t come.” But revenue statistics are meaningless without knowing outlays — especially outlays needed to make up for the economic hit and dislocation associated with the dual crises of the pandemic and recession.

Biden's announcement that the US will have enough vaccines for all adults by the end of May -- which shows government working -- makes me a tiny bit more optimistic about this scenario: https://t.co/Uuu8HFndoS

Ron Brownstein/CNN:

Why millennials and Gen Z have the most to lose in the voting wars

A hypothesis building on this: Easier than ever to predict vote *choice*; harder than ever to predict vote turnout (due to both nonresponse & likely voter modeling). https://t.co/8YvHACUVF5

Kurt Bardella/USA Today:

The Republican civil war was over 5 years ago. Trump and the winners have a new target: Us

Trump needed only tweets and cowardly Republicans to occupy the party. Nothing has shaken their devotion. The Capitol attack was just the opening act.

There is no “Civil War” brewing within the Republican Party.

Sure, there are a few, and I mean a few, folks who happen to still be in the Republican Party, who oppose what Donald Trump has done to the GOP, but let’s be very clear here: They are outliers. They are the fringe. They are the exception, not the rule.

For all of the talk and headlines about there being some kind of GOP “Civil War” playing out in front of our eyes, the functional reality is that this so-called war was fought and decided five years ago, when Donald Trump insulted his way to the Republican nomination.

Maybe there’s an alternate reality somewhere, one in which Republican leaders united against Trump, risking the 2016 election to preserve the substance of their party. In this timeline, Fox News doesn’t become the TV version of Breitbart News. Would-be conservative standard-bearers like Marco Rubio, Ted Cruz and Lindsay Graham refuse to relent on their opposition to Trump (they were against him before they were for him, after all). Mike Pence doesn’t forfeit his dignity to serve as Trump’s whipping boy, I mean running mate. Sure, Republicans probably lose the election to Hillary Clinton in this scenario, but their orthodoxy remains intact.