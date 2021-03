Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 08:22 Hits: 3

Christian Porter identified himself as the subject of allegations that became public this week. He said he wouldn't resign over the claims, which he said were false. Police have halted their investigation.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/australian-attorney-general-denies-rape-claim/a-56753605?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf