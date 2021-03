Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 02:40 Hits: 3

Myanmar's military junta and the envoy sent by its toppled civilian government have launched contradictory claims over who represents the country at the United Nations, officials said Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/row-over-who-represents-coup-hit-myanmar-at-un-14319250