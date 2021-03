Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 02:44 Hits: 3

President Joe Biden on Tuesday (Mar 2) withdrew the nomination of Neera Tanden to be his budget director, in the first Capitol Hill rebuff of one of his nominees, after her selection ran into stiff opposition over tweets that upset lawmakers.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/neera-tanden-joe-biden-withdraws-nomination-budget-chief-14320576