Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021

Protesters blocked roads with burning tyres and dumpsters across Lebanon on Tuesday after the currency tumbled to a new low in a financial meltdown that has fueled poverty.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210303-protesters-shut-down-roads-as-lebanon-pound-hits-all-time-low