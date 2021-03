Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 08:13 Hits: 3

Myanmar security forces opened fire in several places on Wednesday to break up anti-junta protests, killing two people, according to local media reports, and injuring several others a day after a regional diplomatic push to end the month-long crisis made little headway.

