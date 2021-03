Category: World Published on Wednesday, 03 March 2021 09:06 Hits: 5

BUDAPEST (Reuters) - The European Parliament representatives of Hungary's ruling Fidesz party will leave the European People's Party faction in the European parliament on Wednesday, the pro-government daily Magyar Nemzet reported on Wednesday. Read full story

