The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Mobile Test - Top

DR Congo: Parents panic over rumours children will be forcibly vaccinated for Covid-19

Category: World Hits: 2

DR Congo: Parents panic over rumours children will be forcibly vaccinated for Covid-19 Terrified by rumours that children would be forcibly vaccinated against Covid-19, distressed parents rushed to pick up their children from school in Bukavu in the Democratic Republic of Congo (DRC) on the morning of February 25. Though the authorities quickly denied any such plan, our Observers say this is just one example of the deep mistrust of the Covid-19 vaccine in the DRC.    

Read more https://observers.france24.com/en/africa/20210302-democratic-republic-congo-drc-vaccination-children-covid-19-bukavu

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version