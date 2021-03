Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 18:12 Hits: 2

Bunny Wailer, a reggae luminary who was the last surviving member of the legendary group The Wailers, died on Tuesday in his native Jamaica, according to his manager. He was 73.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/americas/20210302-jamaica-s-bunny-wailer-reggae-luminary-and-last-wailers-member-dies-at-73