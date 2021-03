Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 18:46 Hits: 2

FBI Director Chris Wray on Tuesday (Mar 2) debunked conspiracy theories promoted by right-wing supporters of former President Donald Trump, saying there was no evidence that leftist extremists disguised themselves as Trump supporters to storm the US Capitol.

