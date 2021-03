Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 17:24 Hits: 2

Some Nicaraguan coffee farmers are experimenting with a more diverse and sustainable mix of crops, which could prove to be more profitable and better equipped to handle rising temperatures.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/World/Americas/2021/0302/How-Nicaraguan-coffee-farmers-are-adapting-to-climate-change?icid=rss