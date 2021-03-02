Biden's COVID-19 rescue plan continues to unify Americans even as GOP lawmakers uniformly oppose it

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 19:05 Hits: 1

The closer Democrats get to passing one of the most popular major legislative initiatives in over a decade, the more polling shows it continues to be wildly popular and, dare we say it, unifying. At least among the American public.

A new Public Policy Polling survey released Tuesday found that several key provisions in President Biden's American Rescue Plan not only draw support approaching or above three-quarters of American voters, but it also gets majority support from GOP voters. Those key provisions are targeted at increasing access to health care, particularly for struggling Americans.

Lowering healthcare costs for people who lost their coverage due to job loss during the pandemic: 77% of voters support this American Rescue Plan provision, including 58% of Republicans

$1,400 relief checks for middle income and working families who need it the most: 74% of voters support it, including 61% of Republicans

Capping insurance premiums for millions so none pay more than 9% of their income for health coverage: 72% support, with 57% support among Republicans (only 11% of voters overall oppose this provision)

New funding to surge vaccine distribution and COVID-19 testing: 71% of voters favor it, including 51% of Republicans and 72% voters over 65.

But hey, if you're a GOP lawmaker even in a swingy district or one of the nine Republicans representing a district that Joe Biden won last November, why not roll the dice and unanimously vote against it—thereby aligning yourself against anything that's remotely good in the world while voting lockstep with the GOP Sedition Caucus. Whatever you do, don't create any daylight between yourself and that group of anti-democratic fascists.

And definitely don't look at the part of the PPP survey that found a 45% plurality of voters would be less likely to vote for their congressperson if they voted against the COVID-19 relief package. That plurality included 21% of GOP voters and 37% of independents saying they would be less likely to reelect a representative who opposed the package. Additionally, just 22% of voters say they would be more likely to vote for their member of Congress if they voted against the plan.

And yet, every single Republican member of the House voted against it. All of them are either hoping against hope that the nation’s economy tanks or betting that their loyalty pledge to Donald Trump and the GOP looms larger than whether they actually tried to help struggling constituents.

