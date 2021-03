Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 12:57 Hits: 2

Kyrgyz organized-crime figure Kamchy Kolbaev, who was added by Washington to a list of major global drug-trafficking suspects in 2011, has been released from pretrial detention and ordered not to leave Bishkek.

Read more https://www.rferl.org/a/kyrgyz-crime-boss-released-pretrial-detention-kamchy-kolbaev/31129521.html