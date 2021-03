Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 11:50 Hits: 2

Police in Myanmar repeatedly used tear gas and rubber bullets Tuesday against crowds protesting last month's coup, but the demonstrators regrouped after each volley and tried to defend themselves with barricades as standoffs between protesters and security forces intensified.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/asia-pacific/20210302-anti-coup-protesters-clash-with-security-forces-in-myanmar