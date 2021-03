Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 14:30 Hits: 2

Some 237 million doses of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine are expected to be delivered to 142 countries by the end of May through the COVAX facility, the head of the World Health Organization (WHO) said on Tuesday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covax-covid-19-vaccine-programs-delivery-united-nations-14316338