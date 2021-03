Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 15:24 Hits: 4

The United States on Tuesday announced sanctions on senior Russian government officials and Russian entities in response to what U.S. officials said was Moscow's attempt to kill opposition leader Alexei Navalny with a nerve agent.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-imposes-sanctions-on-russia-over-poisoning-of-navalny-14316686