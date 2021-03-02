Anti-Choice Forces Use Pandemic to Slash Abortion Access in Preview of Post-Roe v. Wade World

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 13:48 Hits: 2

We look at how people across the U.S. have struggled to access abortions during the pandemic with reporter Amy Littlefield, who says that even before the COVID-19 outbreak, many states had restrictions, including three-day waiting periods and counseling sessions filled with misinformation. Then, many tried to use the pandemic as a pretext for banning abortion as a nonessential service. “Texas, in the early weeks of the pandemic, sort of gave us a dress rehearsal for what it could look like when states try to ban abortion entirely,” says Littlefield. “We saw how half a century worth of attempts to whittle away at abortion access really collided with a deadly pandemic in a way that was just devastating.”

