Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 09:50 Hits: 5

As Islamic State fighters advanced across northern Iraq in 2014, Mazen Shemes' nine-year-old son was killed by a mortar. The family had to bury him quickly before fleeing the same night, along with thousands of other Christian families.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/pope-iraq-christians-revival-qaraqosh-14315130