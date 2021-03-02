Here's the awkward way CNN's Chris Cuomo admitted he can't cover his brother's ballooning scandal

Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 02:34 Hits: 3

Just as CNN host Chris Cuomo was starting his 9 p.m. show on Monday, his brother Gov. Andrew Cuomo of New York faced greater political peril than he has ever yet seen. On top of the ongoing scandal over his handling of nursing homes during the COVID-19 pandemic and the subsequent cover-up of these deaths, and on top of outrage about his bullying treatment of lawmakers and others, a third woman came forward in a New York Times story to accuse the powerful Democrat of sexual harassment.

Following that report, numerous state lawmakers began calling for Cuomo to resign, while others became increasingly critical.













Mainstream media outlets have faced criticism for not covering the governor with more scrutiny, but in truth, many damning reports about Cuomo have come for nearly a year now from outlets such as the New York Times, ProPublica, the New Yorker, and even CNN. CNN has found itself in an especially odd spot since it employs Chris Cumo, the governor's brother, as a primetime host, and they frequently appeared together during the pandemic in segments that were widely criticized for lacking journalistic merit.

On Monday, though, as his brother faced a growing professional crisis, host Chris Cuomo was forced to inform his viewers why he wouldn't be covering the scandal.

"Before we start tonight, let me say something that I'm sure is very obvious to you who watch my show," he began. "And thank you for that. You're straight with me, and I'll be straight with you. Obviously, I am aware of what is going on with my brother. And obviously, I cannot cover it because he is my brother. Now, of course, CNN has to cover it. They have covered it extensively and they will continue to do so."

He then seemed to awkwardly and elliptically refer to the allegations of sexual harassment against his brother: "I have always cared very deeply about these issues and profoundly so. I just wanted to tell you that. There's a lot of news that matters, also, so let's get after that."

Watch the clip below:

Read more https://www.alternet.org/2021/03/chris-cuomo-andrew-cuomo/