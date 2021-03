Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 08:32 Hits: 3

TOKYO: A US father-son pair accused of helping former Nissan boss Carlos Ghosn in his audacious escape from Japan arrived in Tokyo on Tuesday (Mar 2) after losing their battle against extradition, local media said. Former US special forces member Michael Taylor and his son Peter allegedly staged ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/carlos-ghosn-escape-us-men-father-son-arrive-japan-extradited-14314852