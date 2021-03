Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 21:47 Hits: 0

The verdict against former President Nicolas Sarkozy is a signal. France's ruling class has long been used to going unpunished — The verdict serves democracy, says Barbara Wesel.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/opinion-in-france-no-one-is-above-the-law/a-56740763?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf