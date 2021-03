Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 07:30 Hits: 2

Reddit’s decentralised model offers flexibility, allowing different communities to set their own standards of acceptability, and puts decisions in the hands of people who understand the context and have a stake in the outcome. But it is not without downsides. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/tech/tech-news/2021/03/02/can-democracy-work-on-the-internet-reddit-tells-a-mixed-story