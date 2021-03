Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 07:50 Hits: 2

TOKYO (Reuters) - Tokyo 2020 Organising Committee President Seiko Hashimoto said she will hold a five-way teleconference with IOC President Thomas Bach and three others on Wednesday to discuss measures against the coronavirus pandemic. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/sport/others/2021/03/02/tokyo-2020-head-to-discuss-covid-19-steps-with-ioc039s-bach-others-on-wednesday