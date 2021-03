Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 00:18 Hits: 3

COVID-19 vaccines offer welcome hope. But translating this into effective action will require policymakers to be resourceful in mitigating delays, inequality, and geopolitical risk, says Khor Swee Kheng.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/commentary/vaccines-covid-19-us-china-delays-protectionism-trade-rivalry-14287366