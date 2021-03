Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 00:51 Hits: 2

Novavax Inc's chief executive said on Monday its COVID-19 vaccine could be cleared for use in the United States as soon as May if U.S. regulators authorize it based on data from the company's British trial, which could be completed as soon as April.

