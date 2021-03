Category: World Published on Tuesday, 02 March 2021 04:32 Hits: 2

Boeing Co and the Royal Australian Air Force (RAAF) said on Tuesday they had completed the first flight test on a pilotless fighter-like jet designed to operate in conjunction with crewed aircraft.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/boeing-australian-air-force-pilotless-jet-first-flight-test-14313228