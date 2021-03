Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 21:05 Hits: 2

That Donald Trump is the dominant force in the GOP is beyond dispute. But as Republicans start looking ahead to 2024, his hold may not be as absolute as it appears.

Read more https://www.csmonitor.com/USA/Politics/2021/0301/In-post-Trump-era-a-GOP-battle-of-ideas-and-test-of-Trump-s-clout?icid=rss