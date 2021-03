Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 13:13 Hits: 2

Once again, US artist Jeff Koons has been convicted of plagiarism. When is a work of art considered a copy, and what does that mean for memes?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/jeff-koons-and-fait-d-hiver-when-is-plagiarism-art/a-56712411?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf