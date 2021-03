Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 11:11 Hits: 3

People have gathered outside a courthouse in Hong Kong to support leading dissidents. The UK said the charges of subversion were "deeply disturbing."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/hong-kong-activists-in-court-as-outcry-gathers-pace/a-56733691?maca=en-rss-en-all-1573-rdf