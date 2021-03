Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 12:43 Hits: 2

Ghana's President Nana Akufo-Addo became the world's first recipient of a coronavirus vaccine from Covax, a scheme to help poorer countries acquire jabs. Some 600,000 doses are set to be distributed across the country.

