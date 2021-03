Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 19:35 Hits: 4

Saudi Arabia's U.N. ambassador said on Monday a U.S. intelligence report that implicated the kingdom's de facto ruler Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi had presented no firm evidence.

Read more https://www.france24.com/en/middle-east/20210301-us-report-on-khashoggi-does-not-prove-accusations-saudi-arabia-s-un-envoy-says