Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 21:04 Hits: 5

WASHINGTON (Reuters) - The United States is considering taking additional steps to promote accountability among the leadership of the Houthis in Yemen, and the conduct of the group's leaders will have to change to make progress on peace, State Department spokesman Ned Price said on Monday. Read full story

Read more https://www.thestar.com.my/news/world/2021/03/02/us-considering-additional-steps-to-promote-accountability-for-houthi-leaders-in-yemen