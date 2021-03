Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 19:14 Hits: 1

Jamal Khashoggi, whose gruesome 2018 murder was "approved" by Saudi Arabia's crown prince, according to a US intelligence report, was a prominent journalist and critic of the ultra-conservative kingdom's government.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/jamal-khashoggi-fallen-critic-of-extremist-saudi-arabia-14292028