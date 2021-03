Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 13:27 Hits: 2

A rooster fitted with a knife for an illegal cockfight in southern India has killed its owner, sparking a manhunt for the organisers of the event, police said Saturday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/asia/rooster-kills-owner-with-cockfight-blade-in-india-14295958