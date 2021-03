Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 19:54 Hits: 2

Mexican president Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador said Saturday that in a virtual meeting Monday with President Joe Biden he will emphasize how important migrant labor is to the US economy.

