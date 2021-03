Category: World Published on Saturday, 27 February 2021 23:22 Hits: 1

The son of a British man held in India -- in a case linked with a Dubai princess who claims she was kidnapped -- has appealed to Prime Minister Boris Johnson for help.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/family-of-uk-man-held-in-india-appeal-to-pm-johnson-for-help-14295964