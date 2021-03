Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 03:00 Hits: 1

SAN FRANCISCO: Lauren Foundos has excelled at just about everything she has put her mind to, from college sports and Wall Street trading to her Forte startup that takes workouts online. Being a woman in the overwhelmingly male world of venture capital was still a barrier – but, like many other ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/business/women-fight-for-funding-in-man-s-world-of-tech-startups-14299812