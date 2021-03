Category: World Published on Sunday, 28 February 2021 22:35 Hits: 2

Former President Donald Trump on Sunday will declare himself the dominant figure in the fractured Republican Party and attack President Joe Biden in his first major appearance since leaving the White House nearly six weeks ago.

