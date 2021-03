Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 00:30 Hits: 1

WASHINGTON: The US government is preparing "additional actions" in coming days against those responsible for the violent crackdown and military coup in Myanmar, US national security adviser Jake Sullivan said on Sunday (Feb 28). "We will continue coordinating closely with allies and partners in ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/us-warns-additional-actions-myanmar-coup-crackdown-14304974