Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 02:47 Hits: 1

ALBANY, New York: Governor Andrew Cuomo acknowledged for the first time on Sunday (Feb 28) that some of his behaviour with women had been “misinterpreted as unwanted flirtation”, and said he would cooperate with a sexual harassment investigation led by the state's attorney general. In a statement ...

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/new-york-governor-andrew-cuomo-behaviour-flirtation-14304768