Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 17:59 Hits: 3

The number of new coronavirus infections rose last week for the first time in seven weeks, WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said on Monday.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/covid-19-infections-rise-first-time-7-weeks-who-14310174