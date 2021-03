Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 18:00 Hits: 4

LONDON, March 1 (Reuters) - The Pfizer and AstraZeneca vaccines are more than 80 per cent effective at preventing hospitalisations from COVID-19 in those over 80 after one dose of either shot, Public Health England (PHE) said on Monday, citing a pre-print study. PHE said the real world study, with ...

