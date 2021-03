Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 19:03 Hits: 4

Nearly three-quarters of all individuals detained in Venezuela for what rights group Penal Forum considers political reasons are awaiting trial, the group said on Monday, arguing it is a sign that authorities use pretrial detention as a punishment.

Read more https://www.channelnewsasia.com/news/world/venezuela-uses-pretrial-detention-as-a-punishment--rights-group-says-14311068