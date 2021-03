Category: World Published on Friday, 26 February 2021 09:49 Hits: 2

For too long, international institutions have failed to address one of the most toxic aspects of globalization: tax avoidance and evasion by multinational corporations. Fair taxation of multinationals must be a central part of any tax system aimed at driving economic growth and creating high living standards for all.

