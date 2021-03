Category: World Published on Monday, 01 March 2021 11:01 Hits: 2

In few countries has the COVID-19 crisis fueled political polarization as much as it has in the United States. Yet the US is also a country where policymaking in at least three areas may be headed in a less confrontational and more positive direction – precisely because the pandemic is so awful that it forces us to rethink everything.

